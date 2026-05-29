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Stephen Colbert auctioning off items from final 'Only in Monroe' show

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Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ENTERTAINMENT via AP
This image released by CBS shows host Stephen Colbert during the final episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in New York on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via AP)
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(WXYZ) — After Stephen Colbert made another appearance on "Only in Monroe" last wee, he's now auctioning off items from the appearance to raise money for Monroe Community Media.

Colbert was joined by Jack White and Jeff Daniels last Friday, one day after his final "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Some of the items being auctioned off are:

  • Autographed final script from "Only in Monroe"
  • Autographed mug from "Only in Monroe"
  • Autographed destroyed set pieces from "Only in Monroe"
  • Autographed original script from "Only in Monroe"
  • Autographed vinyl of "The Great Big Joy Machine"

You can see the items and bid here

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