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Sterling Heights City Council votes 4-3 to renew Flock contract

Screenshot 2026-10-21 at 1.25.14 AM.png
WXYZ
Screenshot 2026-10-21 at 1.25.14 AM.png
Sterling Heights City Council votes 4-3 to renew Flock contract
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With a 4-3 vote, Sterling Heights City Council voted to approve another 2 year contract with Flock, the controversial license plate readers that police say have been instrumental in helping solve crimes. Meanwhile residents had concerns about misuse and privacy.

The City's current 2 year contract with Flock is set to expire in December. The contract was the only item up for consideration on Tuesday night's agenda, yet the meeting lasted more than 5 and a half hours. The City's police department gave a presentation on Flock and the oversight they have in place currently. Public comment alone lasted over 3 hours.

The City currently has 23 cameras, and the yearly cost is estimated to be $84,100.

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