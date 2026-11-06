Sterling Heights explores passenger rail connection to downtown Detroit and beyond

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Could a passenger train soon connect Sterling Heights to downtown Detroit? City leaders are pushing to explore the concept.

Inside Sterling Heights City Hall, research is underway exploring whether a passenger train could directly connect the city to downtown Detroit.

City Manager Mark Vanderpool says the Mayor and City Council directed him to explore whether a passenger line could be added to an already existing 26-mile rail currently used for manufacturing. As some portions of that rail are being actively disassembled, the urgency to act grew.

"This could be an opportunity whose window will start closing over the ensuing years, and we certainly don't want that to happen. I think that would be negligent," Vanderpool said.

The current concept focuses on downtown Detroit for work commutes and events, but could also include a route to the airport or connections to Chicago via the existing Amtrak line. Any plan would require working with other cities, counties, and transit organizations.

"The ingredients are here, and we want to bring people to the table," Vanderpool said.

Residents in Sterling Heights and neighboring Warren expressed excitement about the idea and believe demand would be strong.

"I think a lot of people would use it. It would be overloaded — there would be a lot of people using it," said Tahmid Ahad, a Sterling Heights resident.

Warren resident David Rosseel agreed.

"I think that going down to a Lions game, not having to drive and to park and worry about how many beers I'm going to drink that day is a fantastic thing for everybody," Rosseel said.

Rosseel also said the broader connectivity would benefit the entire region.

"Having no public transit anywhere in the area has always been a problem with Detroit. People that come here from out of town find it very difficult to get around because you have to know exactly where you're going at all times," Rosseel said.

Concrete plans, costs, and funding sources are still unknown. The project remains years away, but city leaders hope to launch a feasibility study in the coming months.

"We believe that this is the next phase to prosperity. Not only for our city, but for the region," Vanderpool said.

The city hopes to secure funding for the feasibility study within the next 6 to 12 months.

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