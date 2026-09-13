Sterling Heights man arrested after alleged indecent exposure at Waterford Oaks County Park

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Karl Edward Teschler, 46, was arraigned Saturday on charges of aggravated indecent exposure and attempted criminal sexual conduct stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred Thursday at the Oakland County park.

According to investigators, a woman was sitting inside her vehicle at Waterford Oaks County Park when Teschler allegedly pulled up next to her in an SUV. Police say he got out of his vehicle with his pants down, opened the woman's car door and began fondling himself.

Waterford Police Chief Scott Underwood said the woman was able to provide officers with Teschler's license plate number. Investigators then used Flock license plate reader technology to help track down the vehicle.

"We later within an hour got an alert on that license plate in the area of 15 Mile and Utica Road," Underwood said. "Sterling Heights Police were notified. Turns out the registered owner of that car was on his way home."

Teschler was arrested later that day.

WXYZ Karl Edward Teschler

Police also said officers discovered duct tape, rope and zip ties inside Teschler's vehicle following his arrest.

Teschler was arraigned on Saturday. The court set a $50,000 cash bond and ordered Teschler not to return to Waterford Oaks County Park. He was also ordered not to contact, threaten, intimidate or harass the complainant or any witnesses in the case.

"The allegations are quite concerning to the court," the judge said. "I am concerned about the safety of the public."

Sheree Shorter, a Waterford resident who frequently visits the park, said she was surprised to hear about the allegations.

"To go out in a park like this, a nice area, especially in Waterford, you don't hear stuff like that," Shorter said.

She said the incident serves as a reminder to stay vigilant while in public.

"I'm going to be very aware of my surroundings," she said, adding that she carries personal safety devices when she's out alone.

Teschler is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 21 and again on Sept. 28 for additional hearings.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Waterford Township Police Department.