(WXYZ) — Sterling Heights police arrested a 38-year-old Pittsfield Township woman who is accused of setting DTE utility poles on fire.

Watch viewer video in the player below (courtesy Mindy Norris):

Viewer Video: Sterling Heights police arrest woman accused of lighting DTE utility poles on fire

According to DTE, at least eight poles were doused with gasoline and set on fire. ATF also confirms they were involved in the investigation and certified fire investigators responded.

The Sterling Heights Police Department said the arrest was specifically for a power pole fire in Sterling Heights, but the woman is also suspected of involvement in additional incidents.

The Sterling Heights Fire Department received a call Thursday at 7:53 p.m. for a power pole on fire with possible lines down outside a dollar store at 1220 Hall Road.

Police were called because a suspicious person was spotted walking nearby.

When a firefighter tried to approach the woman, she got in her vehicle, allegedly drove at him and took off.

Investigators used Flock License Plate Readers to locate the woman. Lt. Lamar Kashat with Sterling Heights PD said the technology was key in tracking her down.

Multiple other agencies are also involved in the investigation.

No motive is known, and the woman is expected to be arraigned over the weekend.

DTE issued the following statement about the incidents:

"DTE is working closely with local and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate a series of deliberate attacks on electric infrastructure in which at least eight utility poles were doused with gasoline and set on fire. There is no place for vandalism that threatens public safety and disrupts service for our customers.

These criminal acts not only cut power to thousands of customers but also pulled police, firefighters and lineworkers away from other critical work that keeps our communities safe. The fires created an extremely dangerous situation that could have spread, putting lives and property at risk.

We will continue to support the investigation so that those responsible are held accountable."

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.