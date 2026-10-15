Sterling Heights police take emergency response to the sky with new drone program

STERLING HEIGHTS (WXYZ) — Sterling Heights police are taking emergency response to the sky with a new drone as a first responder program that officials say is already helping officers respond to critical incidents across the city.

The program operates from three launch points in Sterling Heights, allowing police to dispatch drones to emergency calls and provide real-time information to first responders before they arrive.

Police say that since the program launched last month, drones have responded to approximately 150 missions, including last week's homicide on 15 Mile Road. In that case, police said a drone arrived at the scene in approximately one minute.

"Our drones have assisted in locating two suspects who fled on foot, and during our most recent homicide investigation, a drone arrived on scene in approximately one minute and provided our personnel with real-time direction and perspective during that critical incident," Sterling Heights Police Chief Andy Satterfield said.

City and police officials gathered Wednesday at Fire Station 4 for the official unveiling of the program.

The program will cost nearly $150,000 in its first year and is being funded through federal forfeiture funds.

Police officials say the technology can give first responders another perspective during emergencies, including in areas that may be difficult or dangerous for officers to immediately access.

"A drone can provide a safer view of difficult terrain, including areas along the Clinton River, assist with missing persons searches," Satterfield said.

When a drone is launched, a drone team coordinator controls its movement and can provide officers and firefighters with real-time information from the scene.

Sterling Heights resident J.R. Jenkins said he sees potential benefits when police are searching for someone who has fled.

"Say it's a criminal running away or something. If the drone gets there first, it will have footage on where that person may have run, as opposed to officers arriving late," Jenkins said.

Police say scenarios like that have already happened, with drones assisting officers in locating two suspects who fled on foot.

While the technology brings cameras into the sky, Sterling Heights police stressed that the program is intended for emergency response and public safety rather than surveillance.

Resident Alexis Paterni said that distinction made her more comfortable with the program.

"I was hesitant at first, but then you said it's nothing like Flock," Paterni said. "And that makes me feel a little more comfortable with it."

Neighboring Warren launched a similar drone program in March. A Warren police spokesperson told 7 News Detroit its drones have taken flight more than 5,000 times and have been critical to an incident response 22% of the time.

Paterni said she believes emergency response is one of the better applications of increasingly common drone technology.

"With Amazon doing it for delivery and now this, this I think is a better use for it than anything else personally," Paterni said. "I don't need two-hour delivery. I need two-hour help me find my missing friend or something like that."

For Sterling Heights police, officials say the goal is to use the technology to get information into the hands of responding officers faster and give them another perspective during emergencies.

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