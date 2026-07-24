STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sterlingfest is back in Sterling Heights this weekend, bringing carnival rides, live entertainment, food and an art fair that organizers say could draw nearly 150,000 people over three days.

See the story from Sterling Heights reporter Evan Sery in the video below

Sterlingfest returns this weekend with carnival, art fair, live music and more

For more than 40 years, Sterlingfest has been delighting crowds, and I checked out the festival to speak to those checking out the carnival, artists and more.

“My booth is Bound to Craft, so I take books and make art with them," Nancy Malesh told me.

Sterling Heights Communications Manager Marissa Russo said there's a little something for everyone.

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“Seeing people come out, is so awesome, our community members, our residents, people far and wide treat this as a tradition," Russo said.

For father-son duo Randy and Brandon Stevenson, that tradition stops at one ride that they love doing.

“This is his favorite rollercoaster, hes been watching videos from last year, this is his favorite thing to do," Randy said.

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The Moultry Family has also been coming to Sterlingfest for years.

“Great food, great rides, art fair is really great too," Nikki Moultry said.

“Its a good way to build community, and family time," Jasmin Moultry said.

“Every year we’re trying to figure out, how we can support our big crowd," Russo said.

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This year, Russo said the city did break one tradition, for a good reason. They switched up the layout, bringing the art fair to the Dodge Park side of the festival.

In previous years, the carnival rides and games were on the Dodge Park side and the art fair by City Hall, but organizers say the change will create better flow, and provide more space for vendors and visitors.

Sterlingfest runs through Saturday. Admission is free. You can see more information about parking and the schedule here.

