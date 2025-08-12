Stolen U-Haul chase ends in crash, arrest in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — One man has been arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen U-Haul before crashing into a pole, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We're told the chase happened around midnight, with the suspects ultimately crashing in the 100 block of Massachusetts Street.

Detroit's Regional Communication Center learned about the chase from Highland Park Police officers, and MSP assisted in the efforts. Police claim the driver of the U-Haul attempted to ram a police car and run over nearby officers.

The chase ended with the driver crashing into a pole on Massachusetts Street and John R Street.

After that crash, the driver — a 34-year-old man from Detroit — fled into the backyard. Troopers found him hiding in overgrown vegetation in the backyard of 108 Massachusetts Street before taking him into custody and turning him over to Highland Park police.

MSP says no troopers were hurt in the incident, and that Highland Park police are investigating the incident. We have reached out to Highland Park Police on this incident, and as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, we have yet to hear back.