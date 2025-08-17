Storm damage in Livingston County, historic Howell opera house window destroyed

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some residents in Howell spent the day cleaning up debris after Saturday afternoon's storm left a trail of destruction.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

"The storm came through and I heard this big, cracking sound and it sound like the tree hit the house," Mark Smet, a Howell resident, said.

While Smet's house was spared a direct hit, large branches were scattered across his front lawn.

"Went right across the front yard, had this one, one in the street here one across the street there," Smet said.

The historic Howell Opera House on West Grand River Avenue suffered damage when a window was blown out during the storm.

"I was really shocked because that window has been here for 100 years and it was shocking," Gayle Down, board member of the Livingston Art Council, said.

The Livingston Art Council is now accepting donations to repair the window.

"It was built in 1881, it's the one of the oldest buildings in town and it was originally the eagle… it was used for high school graduations, dances and entertainment," Down said.

WXYZ Cardboard covering a window at the Howell Opera House.

The storm also forced the cancellation the Howell Melon Festival, disappointing both attendees and local businesses.

"I feel kind of bad because all of these businesses prepared to have a huge turnout and now it's canceled so that's upsetting a little bit," Christy Wolschleger said.

In Brighton, a home reportedly caught fire after the storm. The Brighton Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.