Storms bring heavy rainfall, flooding streets and building in metro Detroit

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Multiple communities across metro Detroit are dealing with rising waters as flash flooding warnings were issued for Oakland and Macomb counties Wednesday.

In Oakland Township at the intersection of Orion and Collins roads near the former Paint Creek Cider Mill, heavy rainfall turned much of the area into what looked like a small lake. Water covered the intersection making it impassable for cars.

Employees at a business in the area said they had about 4 inches of water inside their building. Although they’ve seen the area flood before, workers said this is the worst they’ve seen.

Oakland County sheriff’s deputies closed Orion and Collins roads to traffic as they wait for the water to subside. People planning to travel through that area are encouraged to take an alternate route.

Drivers are urged not to drive through flooding as it can be extremely dangerous.

"Anybody that’s kind of going from that Rochester to Lake Orion way, this is the path, and not only for commuters, but it’s a nice (winding) road for motorcycles and everybody else, kind of a beautiful path. So if it does get closed for a while, it’s going to be an issue for a lot of people," Oakland Township resident Eric Werner said.

Damage has been reported in several other communities in metro Detroit.

More storms are expected to move in Wednesday evening.

