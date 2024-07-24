Storms cause massive tree to uproot in Madison Heights, land on home

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Brief, strong storms hit parts of metro Detroit Tuesday afternoon, causing a massive tree to uproot in Madison Heights. Rain, hail the size of pennies and high winds hit parts of town.

Storms caused street and freeways to flood across metro Detroit. More than 11,000 DTE customers were without power Tuesday night, according to the company's outage map.

"Very windy, yes, Everything on my porch came right off," Madison Heights resident Sandy Swanson said.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, neighbors heard a crash and looked out their windows to see a massive tree had uprooted and fell across a street in the area of Cynthia Avenue and Milton Street, right onto the roof of a woman who has lived there for years.

The tree nearly went completely through Craig Marion mother’s home.

WXYZ Uprooted tree at Cynthia Avenue and Milton Street in Madison Heights

“By God’s grace, no one was injured and... hopefully, everything’s OK. No broken windows," Marion said.

His mother wasn't home when the tree feel but the added stressor after an already hard year is a tough pill to swallow.

"She’s just been through a lot in the last year with my father’s death. So, yeah she’s very shaken up by it. You look at this and it looks like your house has been bombed," Marion added.

DTE crews were on site Tuesday restoring power and arborists were busy cutting the tree into smaller pieces, so it could be removed from the road.