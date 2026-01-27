Streets freeze over on Detroit's east side as city works to repair a 'couple dozen' water main breaks

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we battle these frigid below-zero wind chills, people living in Detroit neighborhoods are dealing with water main breaks, and it's turning city streets into frozen rivers.

Gary Brown, the Detroit Water and Sewerage director, said workers are repairing a "couple dozen" water main breaks throughout the city of Detroit on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon, DWSD officials put the total number of water main breaks at 51, most of them minor.

VIDEO: Watch more from Gary Brown in the player below

Gary Brown, the Director of Detroit's Board of Water Commissioners, speaks on water main breaks

Brown said that workers with the Department of Public Works were called in to clear the drains before repairs start.

"This is historic, regionally, to have this deep of a freeze for this long of a time, because it looks like it's going to go on another week, maybe 10 days," Brown said. "We're asking people to be patient, we can't get to everyone at the same time, but we're going to make sure people have water and that we get the streets cleared and that everybody's safe."

We're told that it's unclear if any residents are without water as a result of these breaks, but Brown said that was not the case as of Monday evening. He also said that those without water will be the priority fixes throughout this process.

7 News Detroit has been monitoring two water mains in the city: one on Laing, near Grayton, which was considered the most serious in the city, and the other on Dequindre, near East State Fair. The water poured into the streets all morning, and in these frigid temperatures, it caused problems for people living in the area and for drivers.

On Laing, you could see trash cans and even cars frozen in place. That mess was cleared up by the afternoon news conference.

Watch Brittany's report in the video player below

Two water main breaks freeze over streets on Detroit's east side

These water main breaks come amid a bitter cold snap, which we know is top of mind for so many across metro Detroit today. Right now, a cold weather advisory is in effect for the entirety of Southeast Michigan. That's because our wind chills are well below zero degrees, which has already closed over 100 schools.

We talked with a nurse stuck in a vehicle in the middle of Laing, with water coming up to her tires. She tells us she doesn't even live on this block, turned down on her lunch break at 2:30 a.m., and didn't see water or ice covering the street.

WXYZ

"I’m on lunch break. So I was coming, I was driving to this gas station, and it’s so dark on this block, I was coming to go around the block and ran into this," Brandy told us. "I'm just frustrated. Just frustrated. It’s late. I’m trying to get back to work, and I'm just a little frustrated.

Brandy was one of multiple vehicles surrounded by water. She was stuck for about 30 minutes when we talked to her, running her vehicle to stay warm. Thankfully, she’s back at work safe. She was stuck in her car for over an hour. Her vehicle and others have since been removed.

No timeline was provided for when these breaks will be repaired completely repaired. Officials say the breaks are not interrupting water service to any DWSD customers.

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.

If you're experiencing problems with water mains in your area, email us using the form below to make your concerns heard.

Where Your Voice Matters