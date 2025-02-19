Streets of Southwest Detroit lined with dead, frozen cars after major flooding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As city crews continue inspecting homes and clearing ice after the major water main break in Southwest Detroit, residents are now dealing with dead vehicles frozen in place.

Resident Michael Muzzey says two thoughts went through his head when he woke up early Monday morning.

"The first thing I thought was holy bleep. The second thing I thought was what am I gonna do about the cars," he said.

WXYZ Michael Muzzey showing how far the water rose

His two cars, including a brand-new truck, are totaled. Water has entered the interior, freezing over and damaging them beyond fixing. He hasn’t been able to get to work in days and says most of his neighbors are facing a similar problem.

"There’s several cars on this street that are pretty much out of commission," he said.

As residents work to salvage their cars, the city is continuing to work to get Southwest Detroit back in order.

WXYZ Frozen vehicle in SW Detroit

"We have shifted from the rescue phase to the service phase and we are now going house to house," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said at a Tuesday news conference.

City officials said filing an insurance claim should be top of mind for residents right now but add that Detroit police will tow any cars and bring them to the 4th Precinct if residents should need that service.

“So with that, there’ll be no charge, no fees, everything will be waived. You’ll be able to go to the front lot and retrieve your vehicle," Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said.

Residents say they appreciate the city’s help through the difficult times but hope everything is back to normal soon.

The city is reminding impacted residents that they can use Uber to get to and from where they need to go, but the ride must be ordered through the city by calling the Emergency Hotline at 313-774-5261.