Streetscape construction starts in downtown Detroit today; here's what you need to know

DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — You may run into construction work in Downtown Detroit today: crews are getting started on two transformative projects in Greektown and Bricktown.

Once finished, Monroe and Randolph Streets will be curbless, and more pedestrian-friendly.

Monroe Street will close between Randolph Street and the I-375 Service Drive today, in the first phase of closures.

Randolph Street, between Gratiot and Jefferson, will remain open to vehicle traffic during streetscape construction, with lane closures and parking restrictions.

We talked to businesses in the area; many of them believe the new streetscape will enhance business in the area and attract new residents and tourists. It will also help beautify this part of Downtown Detroit.

Construction on the first phase of this $20 million project begins today. It will turn this part of Monroe Street into a car-free zone where people can walk freely through the area.

Rendering of streetscape

The city estimates work on the Randolph streetscape will finish at the end of this year. The Monroe streetscape will finish in the summer of 2026.

By all accounts, the planned re-design of Greektown is being well-received by business owners and residents.

“We’re very excited for our future," said Spero Dionysopoulos, the owner of Golden Fleece. "I think this is going to be a great upgrade for the City of Detroit. And, it’s gonna be the nicest district in all of downtown if not in the entire state I believe.”

“I have kids and they would love to experience the vibes here," one woman told us. "And, I think they would have fun just walking through and seeing a part from where they’re from cause they live here in Detroit...I think the city like changing the agriculture and adding stuff to the environment is gonna be good cause it’s gonna bring tourists. It’s gonna bring more attraction into Detroit.”

The city of Detroit and the Greektown neighborhood partnership both believe this will help transform this area and make it one of Detroit's most popular attractions for years to come.