Striking Detroit casino workers call for boycotts of online betting platforms

DOWNTOWN DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Casino workers in Detroit have been on strike for nearly a month. They are now deploying new tactics in hopes it will motivate the companies they’re negotiating with to meet their demands.

Lisa Cuthrell has been a cook at the Hollywood Casino at Greektown for two years. Cuthrell says one of the things she thinks striking casino workers need more of is solidarity from the community.

“We need people to not cross our picket lines,” Cuthrell added. “We need people to stand strong with us.”

Recently, the Detroit casino strike expanded to online betting. Casino workers are calling for people to boycott online betting platforms like Fan Duel, ESPN BET, Hollywood iCasino and BetMGM.

“If you’re doing it online, it’s the same as coming here,” Lisa Zezula said. “It’s like smacking us in the face.”

The workers are also planning big rallies outside the casinos when major events are happening.

Lisa Zezula, who works at MGM Grand, says she hopes these new strike tactics will add pressure on the casinos to make better deals with the union.

“I think eventually the company will see the losses they’re going to occur and that we will win,” Zezula said.

Meanwhile, Lisa Cuthrell says she will stay out on the picket line until workers get higher wages and better healthcare.

“Cost of living has went up and we all need that… everything is sky high,” Cuthrell said.