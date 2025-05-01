Strip club shut down after underage minors allowed inside: Detroit police

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Legendary Sting Gentleman’s Club has been stripped of its ability to do business by Detroit police. The establishment is accused of allowing minors inside the strip club this past weekend.

The no nonsense auntie who blew the whistle said the adults who let them in should be ashamed of themselves.

"We didn’t care to get their business shut down. We didn’t care to do anything. We wanted our kids out of there," said Tania, who didn't want to use her last name.

“Instead of letting us get our minors, they treated us real disrespectful, shooed us off the property. So, that’s what actually warranted us calling the police."

It all went down Saturday night. Tania and her sister called Detroit police on the Sting Gentleman’s Club concerned about her niece and nephews.

“When we walked in, it was literally a dancer on the pole," she recalled.

Tania's Facebook Live video from that night has over 700,000 views.

As she explained to 7 News Detroit, she said her niece and nephews were supposed to be at an age-appropriate party in Southfield where they were dropped off.

But their phones' locations came up at a strip club in Detroit on Michigan Avenue.

“We were on the app. We were watching them, following their locations. We did what we were supposed to do. We did the footwork. It was so many kids running out of here, and I’m pretty sure their parents never even knew that they were here," Tania recalled.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said the underage minors were "in this establishment for a birthday party."

He said there were at least 20 other minors under the age of 21 present that night when police arrived. Also, as a result of Tania and her sister’s call to authorities, police shut the business down indefinitely on Wednesday.

At a press conference Wednesday, the chief told news media, “Let me be clear: we will not tolerate this in the city of Detroit. Not at this establishment or any other establishment."

"And so, to party promoters or anyone, anybody if you’re going to have parties and entice our children into establishments and venues that are meant for adults, we will use every aspect, city government, the law department, the Wayne County prosecutor, etcetera to shut you down."

Tania said "they could have been drugged, trafficked, hit by a car, shot in the middle of a fight."

7 News Detroit reached out to the manager of the establishment, left a voice message and messaged him on social media. So far, he has not responded.

When asked if she thinks this will put other establishments on notice, Tania said, "This gone rattle, definitely rattle some feathers.”

