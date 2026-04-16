Two tornadoes touched down in Southeast Michigan, NWS confirms

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two EF1 tornadoes touched down in Southeast Michigan early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Crews with the NWS surveyed parts of Michigan after strong storms caused damage, and confirmed tornadoes in Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Related video: Ann Arbor hit hard by overnight storms

Ann Arbor hit hard by overnight storms

The first tornado started in Barton Hills at 1:44 a.m. near Jackson Avenue and I-94 and lifted in Ann Arbor in the area of W. Williams Street and 4th Street.

The tornado traveled 1.71 miles and had peak winds of 110 mph.

After touching down, the tornado went southeast across the freeway, over Veterans Memorial Park, into neighborhoods, through Virginia Park and blew off parts of the roof of an elementary school.



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Ypsilanti mobile home park damaged by overnight storm

Along the tornado’s path, trees were uprooted and snapped. Stadium light poles snapped. Tree limbs were also down.

After the tornado lifted, straight-line winds caused more damage to the University of Michigan's Yost Ice Arena.

The second tornado touched down in Melvindale at 2:14 a.m. near Wall and Ruth avenues, just south of Outer Drive. It lifted at 2:16 a.m. in Melvindale near Outer Drive and Meginnity Street.

The tornado was brief, traveling 0.30 miles. It had peak winds of 95 mph. It started out as an EF0, causing damage to roofs and shingles on homes near Ruth Avenue and Oliver Avenue.

Related coverage: Severe weather damage in Lincoln Park

Storms leave trail of damage in Lincoln Park

It then upgraded to an EF1 and snapped hardwood and softwood trees. Businesses in the area sustained damage to windows, roofs, facades and HVAC equiptment.

The tornado then crossed Dix Highway and uprooted trees and snapped tree trunks near Outer drive before lifting.