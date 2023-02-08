Students receive free books through Channel 7 initiative

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students at Pepper Elementary School in Oak Park were excited to receive five free books. The giveaway is a part of WXYZ's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

This year, Channel 7 employees, the community and the Scripps Howard Fund purchased almost 13,000 books for students across metro Detroit. The books were bought through Scholastic, which gave a discount.

Ms. Antoinette Durden’s library is making quite the impact on the students at Pepper Elementary.

“I think the library is my favorite place now," fourth grader Desmond Spring said.

Michael Thompson, another fourth grader, said expanding his vocabulary is one reason he likes reading. That’s a common answer among the students.

7 Action News anchor Carolyn Clifford was also on hand. She read to students and helped them pick out books.

Fifth grader Raydein Balkcom said, “I like books when there’s a new word in there.”

Ayden Ali, another fifth grader, said he liked “being able to see new things (and) learn new words.”

Kennidie Dilworth, a fourth grader, said, “I love learning new words.”

It’s a love of learning that Principal Emanuel Haley said the school strives to develop in kids. He said the book campaign allows students to start their own personal library.

Balkcom said, “I like that we have it because some families can’t afford to buy their kids books, and I just feel like it’s a opportunity that we have this.”

Haley said, “And yes, we do acknowledge and celebrate March is Reading Month, but we what we try to instill here is that reading is a life skill.”

It's a skill we use at any given moment of the day. Haley describes reading as a way to escape and also a way to travel the world without needing to go anywhere.

“And that’s what I tell my parents is to talk to your children about their reading and then talk to them about what you’re reading," he explained.

Haley said he's a fan of literacy and encourages kids to read topics that pique their interests, so that they can develop the skills needed for a successful future.

Ayden Brown, a fourth grader, said, “Sometimes it make me go to sleep when I have a bedtime.”

Thompson said, "When you’re bored (and) you have nothing (to do)... you can just read like, you can just grab a book and read it.”

If you’d like to donate, visit the book campaign page on our website.