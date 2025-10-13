Students will return to Detroit's Gompers Elementary and Middle School after stabbing incident

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students at Gompers Elementary and Middle School on Detroit's west side will return to classes Monday morning for the first time since a stabbing incident that closed the school for three days.

The school was closed Wednesday through Friday after an eighth-grade student stabbed a 14-year-old classmate. The alleged attacker's mother was also arrested for reportedly giving her daughter the knife used in the incident.

Detroit Public Schools Community District has announced several new security measures that will be in place when students return:

Security guards will increase from two to three

A police officer will be stationed on-site

Enhanced oversight of metal detector usage will be implemented



The district revealed that when the mother entered the school, a metal detector sounded but she was not searched by a security guard. That guard has since been removed from their position.

Sereta Alston, whose 11-year-old daughter attends Gompers and was present during Wednesday's incident, shared her feelings about the return to school.

"I'm going up there Monday, tomorrow, they're going to have counseling, that's what they said and we're going to deal with it," Alston said.

When asked about any reservations regarding her daughter's return, Alston put the situation in perspective.

"In this day and times, I got reservations when she get up and no I don't have any more reservations about her going up to the school than I have her going out in the street here," Alston said.

Alston described her emotions following the incident as conflicted.

"I was just thankful and sad. Thankful it wasn't her and sad for the mother," Alston said.

WXYZ Sereta Alston

The mother of the stabbed student, Jazyn Morgan, previously expressed concerns about the security breach that allowed the weapon into the school.

"What if was a gun, if you didn't search and that was a knife, just imagine if it was a gun that she brought in. It's like how did y'all let this happen?" Morgan said.

Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem James Tate and community members will be at the school Monday morning to greet students as they arrive at 7:30 a.m.

In a Facebook video posted Saturday, Tate emphasized the importance of supporting the students during this difficult time.

"Right now, the most important thing is we have to wrap our arms around these young people," Tate said.

———————-

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.