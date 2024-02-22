Summer break is rapidly approaching! How to find the best summer camp for your child

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — When it comes to keeping your kids engaged this summer, parents know they have to be on it.

At The Henry Ford, registration for summer camp opens March 13 for members and March 20 for non-members.

“Our campers will spend their entire day exploring the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, and then also participating in some hands on activities,” said Alex Erickson, manager of youth and family learning engagement with The Henry Ford.

We went to WXYZ’s Facebook page to ask for some summer camp ideas here in metro Detroit and Erica Miletti posted, “the Living and Learning Enrichment Centers' summer camp! Our camp caters to individuals with autism and other disabilities, ages 11 and up.” This camp is located in Northville.

Kelly Bishop Bono posted, “My daughter loves Upland Hills Farm!" This is a summer day camp in Oxford with swimming, horseback riding, farm animal feeding and more. But the only week with space still available is the week of the fourth of July.

Exotic animals are the focus of the Creature Conservancy summer camps in Ann Arbor.

Howell’s Nature Center also gets kids out and about by offering day camps and overnight camps.

If your child is artistic, the College for Creative Studies has summer youth camps for everything from drawing to game design, ceramics and sculpture. They even offer a camp that teaches kids how to ‘Be a Youtube star.’

Summer Camps at CCS are based on age group, they include:



The dancer in your family may like the Gravity Dance Centers’ summer camp in Farmington Hills which offers half day, full day and specialty classes.

The Michigan Science Center in Detroit offers its ‘Spark! Camps’ that includes access to more than 220 interactive exhibits.

And the Wayne State Planetarium hosts ‘Camp Cosmos,’ a two-week-long astronomy and astrophysics camp for students 12 to 15.

When looking for the best summer camp for your child, you may want to ask the following questions:



What ages are included in the camp?

What are the camp dates?

Can campers arrive early or stay late?

Is there a refund policy if your camper can’t make it?

Parents should also remember to keep in mind the following four main considerations:



Price

Location

Hours of operation

Subject matter

Whether or not your kid is interested in the camp could make or break their experience.

Again, do your research now and register your kids as soon as possible.

The Detroit Zoo’s ‘Safari Camp!,’ for example, is already full.

But you can add your name onto a waitlist and if a space becomes available, the Zoo will reach out in the order of entries received, beginning in early May.

