(WXYZ) - A Sumpter Township couple connected to the death of a 4-year-old girl are due in court today. Prosecutors are trying to get a judge to terminate the parental rights of Candice Diaz and Brad Fields.

Investigators say the two tortured and murdered Diaz's daughter.

They're facing charges including murder, torture and child abuse.

The pair were arrested earlier this month in Georgia before being extradited back to Michigan.