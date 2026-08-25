(WXYZ) — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to allow President Trump to implement part of his mail-in voting executive order.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Supreme Court allows part of Trump mail-in voting executive order to take effect

It gives the Department of Homeland Security the go-ahead to compile a federal citizenship list and share it with states, and allows the U.S. Postal Service to play a greater role in overseeing ballot deliveries.

The court emphasized the ruling does not address a portion of the executive order requiring the Postal Service to verify the voting eligibility of each person receiving a mail ballot and withhold ballots from anyone not on a government list. That provision remains blocked in a separate legal case.

Voters in Oakland County weighed in after learning the news.

"To me that's invading our privacy," one voter said.

Another voter expressed confidence in the current system.

"Safe and reliable," the voter said.

A third voter pushed back on concerns about fraud.

"In canvas sometimes for people to do mail-in voting. The history of mail-in voting, in my experience, hasn't been fraudulent," the voter said.

Sterling Heights Clerk Melanie Ryska said her office will continue operating under existing state law.

"We're going to process under current Michigan election law, and guidance from BOE," Ryska said.

Ryska added she has a message for voters ahead of the midterm.

"They can still trust our system and integrity of our system. We will continue to mail ballots," Ryska said.

Secretary of State candidates on both sides of the aisle offered sharply different views on the ruling.

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist said the decision opens the door to potential voter suppression.

"What the Supreme Court did was open the door and leave open the door for potential voter suppression and making it more difficult for Michiganders to vote by mail," Garlin said.

Republican candidate Anthony Forlini said the ruling provides a needed check on controversy surrounding mail-in voting.

"They really had no basis to go after the Trump administration. It's just giving one more thing to help track and take away some of the controversy with this mail in voting," Anthony said.