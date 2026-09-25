Suspect accused of stealing plants runs over Eastpointe officer during chase

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dashcam video shows the moment an Eastpointe police officer was hit and run over by a suspect accused of stealing plants from English Gardens on Kelly Road in Eastpointe early Friday morning.

Watch Peter's story in the video player below:

Eastpointe officer run over during plant theft call; suspect faces life in prison after chase

What started as a call from a concerned resident walking their dogs quickly escalated into a major incident, with the officer being run over and a pursuit stretching through multiple metro Detroit communities.

Police say the call came in around 1:40 a.m. Friday at English Gardens. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Jeremy Johnson with a pickup truck and trailer. Investigators say the trailer was loaded with plants taken from the closed business.

Det. Lt. Alexander Holish of the Eastpointe Police Department said Johnson initially appeared cooperative.

"He appeared to be cooperative at first and he asked him politely to step out of the vehicle," Holish said.

Instead, Johnson allegedly ran over an officer and fled, triggering a pursuit through Warren and into Detroit.

"It just tells you how unpredictable this line of work is and how things can change in a fraction of a second," Holish said.

During the chase, investigators say Johnson's trailer began coming apart, sending landscaping tools and other equipment into the roadway. The debris damaged at least one police car. Investigators say Johnson also drove into oncoming traffic at speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended on Keystone Street in Detroit. Morgan Green, a nearby resident who witnessed the end of the chase, said she was stunned.

"He was dragging his trailer around being chased," Green said.

"I was shocked. I was very shocked because what made him go this way on our block," Green said.

By Friday afternoon, Johnson appeared before an Eastpointe judge, facing felony charges of breaking and entering, second-degree fleeing and eluding, assault on a police officer, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors noted Johnson has a long criminal history and had just completed probation for previous crimes at the beginning of September. A habitual offender notice was filed in the case.

Eastpointe Judge Hon. Mark Makoski addressed Johnson directly during the hearing.

"Putting all of this together, they have filed a habitual offender notice. You are now facing life in prison. It doesn't get any more serious than that sir," Makoski said.

Bond was set at $1,000,000 cash or surety. Johnson is due back in court on October 8 at 8 a.m.

The injured officer is still receiving medical attention at a local hospital.

St. Clair Shores Police, Warren Police, and Detroit Police all assisted in the pursuit.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

