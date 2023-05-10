Suspect caught on video smashing window at Cafe d’Mongos arrested, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A suspect has been arrested after video captured him smashing a window at Cafe d’Mongos Speakeasy in downtown Detroit on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened on Griswold Street near Grand River Avenue. It was caught on camera, and a reward for information was offered.

A few hours after closing Saturday night, owner Larry Mongo said he got an alert from ADT that someone was inside his business. A man seen on camera stole $6, Mongo said, but he was not the person who broke the window.

“I said, 'When did he break the window?' We couldn't find it," Mongo previously told 7 Action News. "We said 'Well, rewind some more.'”

About 45 minutes earlier on video, a different man was walking by the bar when he suddenly stopped, eyeing the window and the patio furniture. He then threw a chair through the window, shattering it. He never entered the bar and ran off.

“It seemed like he exploded. He looked, took the chair, then bam, took off," Mongo said. “When you look at that video, you have to say, 'Why?'”

Police began searching for him and on Wednesday said he had been arrested.

Cafe d'Mongo's Speakeasy is known for having historical items and photos of celebrities like Quentin Tarantino and Ryan Gosling visiting the bar.

Information about the suspect including his charges have not yet been released.