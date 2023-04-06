Suspect charged after sexual assaults of two women in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department on Tuesday said a man wanted in connection to the sexual assault of an 80-year-old woman has been arrested. The man is also accused of raping a second woman, police said.

Less than two hours after police identified Kenneth Davis Jr. as a suspect, he was taken into custody, authorities said.

On Thursday, the Wayne County Prosecutor's office issued charges against Davis for the alleged sexual assaults.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of first-degree home invasion and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the March 26 case.

He is also charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for the April 3 case.

DPD says Davis sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman during a home invasion on March 26 around 9 p.m. near Plymouth Road and Memorial Street.

Since then, city officials, police officers, activist and neighbors have come together to spread information about the incident in hopes of getting the man off the streets.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Detroit Police Department Chief James White said Davis is also wanted in connection to the rape of a 64-year-old woman that allegedly happened Monday in the area of Grand River Avenue and Ferguson Street.

As police worked to bring Davis into custody, they urged the public not to approach him or make a citizen's arrest. Instead, they said to call authorities if anyone saw him.

White also called for Davis to turn himself in at a local precinct.

"This heinous act has really rocked the community and certainly, we are focused on getting this suspect off the street," White said during the press conference. "We will pursue him relentlessly and hour by hour until we get him off the street."

Davis was found Tuesday evening at Rouge Park in Detroit.

White thanked the community for their work with helping police in this case.