Suspect charged in connection to case of Roseville woman found dead in bed of pickup truck

(WXYZ) — Roseville police say a suspect is in custody after a 62-year-old Roseville woman was found dead in the back of a pickup truck last Thursday.

According to police, the discovery was an accident as the truck appeared to be in a run-of-the-mill car crash.

The suspect is Stephen Lee Freeman and he is charged with receiving and concealing a dead body and concealing the death of an individual. During his arraignment, officials revealed a shoelace was found around the victim's neck and there were obvious signs of strangulation.

Freeman's attorney entered a plea of Not Guilty on his behalf. Bond was set at $75,000 cash/surety only. If bond is posted, he will have to be placed on a GPS tether. A probable cause hearing was set for November 9.

The victim is a 62-year-old Roseville woman named Gabriele Sietz and her family says her death was devastating.

"She was just a perfect mother, a perfect friend, a perfect sister to everyone that know her," Gabriele's son Justin Omans said.

Omans says he is still trying to process the loss of his mother.

"She was the sweetest person alive that everyone loved," he said. "She made people laugh...she liked to dance, sing, everything!"

Omans says he doesn't know the man who was driving his mother's pick-up truck and hopes justice will be brought soon.

"He was going to go somewhere with my mom's body. He could have dumped it somewhere and he could've took the truck and took it to a junkyard and had it crushed and I would not know where my mom would be," he said.

