Suspect charged in stabbing death of manager at Eastpointe McDonald's

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A woman is dead after she was stabbed by a coworker following a fight at an Eastpointe McDonald's on Thursday, police say.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

'She was the best mom.' Family says McDonald's stabbing victim was mom of 6

Family has identified the victim as 39-year-old Jennifer "Jamma" Harris, a single mother of six.

We're told Harris has worked at McDonald's for 15 years.

On Friday, the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Afeni Muhammad. She was charged with first-degree murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

INTERVIEW: Lt. Alex Holish provides update on fatal stabbing at Eastpointe McDonald's

"She was the best mom anybody could ever ask for. My mama, she woke up every day and went to work for us, for us. My mama died trying to take care of us," said Antonia Griffin, Jennifer's oldest daughter.

Hear from the children of Jennifer Harris below:

Children of McDonald's stabbing victim speak out

Jennifer's family describes her as hardworking and kind, and said she often shared how much she loved her kids with others.

"She did not deserve that at all," said Griffin.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m.; police were called to investigate a stabbing and a "shot fired" complaint at the McDonald's on 9 Mile and Schroeder Avenue.

Investigators say that Harris, a manager at the McDonald's, and the suspect were fighting before the worker was sent home early Thursday morning. That worker reportedly returned a few hours later with a kitchen knife and proceeded to stab Harris multiple times, police say.

Police say a customer with a gun, who is a licensed CPL holder, saw the dispute and fired a shot to attempt to stop it. No one was struck by the bullet, but it did stop the violence.

Harris was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Eastpointe resident, tried to leave the scene after the gunshot was fired, but was detained by the man with the gun before being taken into custody by police.

"That's unexplainable to me," said Lieutenant Alex Holish with the Eastpointe Police Department. "Verbal disputes happen every day, and they should stay there. Verbal disputes happen, and they can mediate or talk to management later and try to settle the dispute like adults. No dispute should ever result in violence, especially a homicide."

Web Extra: Interview with homeowner who lives near McDonald's where fatal stabbing happened

"There's a lot of altercations," said James Lee, a homeowner who lives nearby where the fatal stabbing happened. "It draws your attention, these employees, they're back and forth...I've actually seen employees come right out of the building, and they're screaming at each other and stuff. It doesn't happen all the time, but often enough to make you wonder. I never expected anybody to be shooting at each other or stabbing at each other over here."

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office will review the case.

Witnesses to the crime are asked to contact Detective Showers at (586) 445-9415. Detectives have cleared the scene, but the McDonald's is currently closed to the public.

McDonald's issued the following statement to 7 News Detroit regarding the incident:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the victim's family and loved ones. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in my restaurants, and we are taking this matter extremely serious, as the safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and the restaurant will remain closed until further notice.” - Yusef Alcodray, Local Owner/Operator

