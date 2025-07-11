EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 26-year-old Eastpointe woman is locked up on a $25 million bond after being charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the stabbing death of her manager at McDonald's.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Suspect charged in stabbing death of manager at Eastpointe McDonald's gets $25M bond

Afeni Muhammad appeared for her arraignment virtually, pleading not guilty. In addition to the murder charge, she was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent. If convicted, she could spend the remainder of her life behind bars.

She is accused of stabbing to death 39-year-old Jennifer "Jamma" Harris, a single mother of six. We're told Harris has worked at McDonald's for 15 years.

“She stabbed the victim multiple times, up to possibly as up to 15 times eventually," said Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney Sian Hengeveld during the hearing.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's Thursday report:

'She was the best mom.' Family says McDonald's stabbing victim was mom of 6

Detectives say Muhammad was sent home from work early Thursday, and when she was leaving, she told her manager she would be back.

“When Muhammad returned to stab Harris, she entered the back entrance with a hood mask over her face in an attempt to conceal her identity and attempted to flee the scene after the stabbing, but was stopped by an armed customer,” testified Eastpoint Detective Brian Showers.

During the hearing, Muhammad's attorney argued his client has had a difficult past.

“She was in an extremely abusive relationship that was not only mental but physical,” Matthew A. Licata told the court.

See the arraignment in the video below

Suspect arraigned in stabbing death at Eastpointe McDonald's gets $25M bond

Jennifer's family describes the victim, a single mother of six, as hardworking and kind, and says she often shared how much she loved her kids with others.

"She was the best mom anybody could ever ask for. My mama, she woke up every day and went to work for us, for us. My mama died trying to take care of us," said Antonia Griffin, Jennifer's oldest daughter.

Hear from the children of Jennifer Harris below:

Children of McDonald's stabbing victim speak out

"She did not deserve that at all," said Griffin.

The family said if the community wants to help, they can do so through their church. We're told the pastor is a dear family friend and will be helping the family during this difficult time.

Divine Restoration Ministries

16392 Harper Ave, Detroit, MI 48224

Police say the stabbing happened just before 8 a.m., when they were called to investigate a stabbing and a "shot fired" complaint at the McDonald's on 9 Mile and Schroeder Avenue.

Investigators say that Harris, a manager at the McDonald's, and the suspect were fighting before the worker was sent home early Thursday morning. That worker reportedly returned a few hours later with a kitchen knife, wearing a mask and proceeded to stab Harris multiple times, police say.

Police say a customer with a gun, who is a licensed CPL holder, saw the dispute and fired a shot to attempt to stop it. No one was struck by the bullet, but it did stop the violence.

Harris was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The suspect reportedly tried to leave the scene after the gunshot was fired, but was detained by the man with the gun before being taken into custody by police.

"That's unexplainable to me," said Lieutenant Alex Holish with the Eastpointe Police Department. "Verbal disputes happen every day, and they should stay there. Verbal disputes happen, and they can mediate or talk to management later and try to settle the dispute like adults. No dispute should ever result in violence, especially a homicide."

Web Extra: Interview with homeowner who lives near McDonald's where fatal stabbing happened

Web Extra: Interview with homeowner who lives near McDonald's where fatal stabbing happened

"There's a lot of altercations," said James Lee, a homeowner who lives nearby where the fatal stabbing happened. "It draws your attention, these employees, they're back and forth...I've actually seen employees come right out of the building, and they're screaming at each other and stuff. It doesn't happen all the time, but often enough to make you wonder. I never expected anybody to be shooting at each other or stabbing at each other over here."

McDonald's issued the following statement to 7 News Detroit regarding the incident:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the victim's family and loved ones. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in my restaurants, and we are taking this matter extremely serious, as the safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and the restaurant will remain closed until further notice.” - Yusef Alcodray, Local Owner/Operator

Witnesses to the crime are asked to contact Detective Showers at (586) 445-9415. Detectives have cleared the scene, but the McDonald's is currently closed to the public.