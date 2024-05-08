Suspect in 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris' disappearance is registered sex offender

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police said they are zeroing in on a registered sex offender in the disappearance of 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris.

Na'Ziyah was last seen on Jan. 9 getting off a school bus at the intersection of Cornwall Street and 3 Mile Drive on the city's east side. That's about a quarter mile from her home.

Investigators say the main suspect is a 41-year-old man who is an inmate at the Wayne County Jail. 7 News Detroit is not naming the suspect since he hasn’t been charged in Na’Ziyah’s case.

He pleaded not guilty last month to sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl between 2015 and 2016. But his criminal record dates back more than 20 years.

VIDEO: A previous report of police searching for Na'Ziyah Harris in the Rouge River area

Police searching Rouge River area in case of missing Detroit teen Na'Ziyah Harris

Detroit police took over the investigation in February from the Detroit Public Schools Community District Department of Public Safety.

There have been search efforts led by several law enforcement agencies including inthe Rouge River areaand a pond in Clinton Township.

If you have any information, contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

