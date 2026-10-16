Suspect in custody in homicide of man in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect is in custody after a homicide in Sterling Heights last week, police say.

Sterling Heights police say they took a suspect into custody in Warren Friday morning in connection with the Oct. 7 shooting death of 41-year-old Randy K. Abro.

Previous report: Police investigating after man shot, killed near 15 Mile and Mound in Sterling Heights

Police investigating after man shot, killed near 15 Mile and Mound in Sterling Heights

Abro, a 41-year-old Utica resident, was shot in Sterling Heights in a commercial district near 15 Mile and Mound roads. Police responded after receiving a 911 call of possible shooting.

Abro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Provided by family Randy Abro

The circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been released.

The Sterling Heights Police Department Special Response Team took the suspect into custody with assistance from the Warren police SWAT Team, the FBI and Macomb County Gang and Violence Crimes Task Force and the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect is scheduled to be formally charged on Monday. The suspect's identity is being withheld until after arraignment.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-446-2825 or 586-446-2801.