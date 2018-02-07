Suspect in metro Detroit workplace shooting charged with first-degree murder

2:44 PM, Feb 7, 2018
(WXYZ) - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a man in connection with the fatal shooting of Keith Allen Kitchen, 60, of Garden City.

Vernest James Griffin, 45, of Sterling Heights, has been charged with Murder - First Degree, Carjacking, Armed Robbery and Felony Firearm.

On Feb. 1, Taylor police were dispatched to BSD Linehaul Michigan, Inc. in the 24000 block of Pennsylvania. It is alleged that Griffin entered the business and fired several shots at the victim, killing him.

It is further alleged that he carjacked a semi-truck and left the scene, driving to Pontiac where another fatal shooting occurred. 

