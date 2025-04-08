Suspect in murder of child & 2 women found in burning vehicle arrested on separate charge

A suspect in the murder of three people found in a burning vehicle on Detroit's west side over the weekend has been charged in a separate case.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Edward Redding is charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Watch below: Latest report on child & 2 women found in burning vehicle

Child and two women found dead in burning car in Detroit

In the complaint, a special agent with the ATF detailed the investigation that led to the arrest of Redding. It started with the investigation into the triple homicide and burning vehicle on Sunday morning. He was first identified as a suspect in the homicides by the Detroit Homicide Task Force.

On Sunday morning, a vehicle was found burning with three bodies inside. A family member tells us that the bodies were her 9-year-old daughter, as well as the family member's sister and mother.

The feds say that during the investigation, detectives reviewed license plate readers to determine if another vehicle was traveling in tandem with it before it was set on fire. Through the review of license plate readers, they identified a silver Saturn leaving the area about 18 minutes after the 911 call was placed.

Through records, feds say the vehicle was registered to Redding. They began searching for the vehicle and conducting surveillance.

Feds say Detroit police located the vehicle in River Rouge but it was able to evade them. Later in the day, Michigan State Police troopers located the vehicle on I-75 on the Rouge River Bridge and tried to pull it over.

The vehicle took off, the feds say, and it led to a chase along I-75 and eventually on Fort St. before it lost control and crashed into the median.

The driver was identified as Redding and fled on foot before being apprehended a short time later, the feds say.

During a search of the vehicle, they found a weapon in a brown bag on the front passenger seat. Redding first told police he didn't know the gun was in the car, but then said he saw it on the floor and that's why he fled from police.

Redding also told them he purchased the vehicle after he was released from prison. The feds say that Redding was convicted in 2011 of carjacking, armed robbery and felony firearm in Wayne County and was sentenced to 11-22 years. He was released on parole on July 9, 2024.