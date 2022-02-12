Suspected arson at Dearborn Mosque early Saturday morning

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn police on patrol observed a fire early Saturday morning at Al-Huda Islamic Association, a mosque located in Dearborn.

According to a news release, police responded to the fire and an armed individual. The armed individual allegedly shot at the officers at the scene. Dearborn police returned fire and fatally struck the individual. The news release states that no officers were injured.

“This was a tragic incident for our faith community and the Dearborn community overall that unfortunately led to a loss of life," says Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin. "I commend our officers for responding with the utmost professionalism and courage to protect the community from imminent danger."

Detroit Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.