Suspected drug dealer arrested, out on bond after bust in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A major drug bust in St. Clair County took down a suspected dealer who is now facing a lengthy sentence behind bars.

The sheriff told me the man arrested is a repeat offender who’s been out of prison since May.

On Tuesday, I visited the Port Huron neighborhood where it all unfolded and saw what was seized in an exclusive interview with the sheriff.

“Crystal methamphetamine in these packages here and here. We've got powder cocaine and crack cocaine,” Sheriff Mat King said as he showed a multitude of illegal narcotics with a street value in the tens of thousands of dollars.

“Lots of evidence here outside drugs.”

He says the drugs could have easily ended up in the hands of kids.

“They don’t care. So whoever has the money and is willing to buy that drug, they’re going to sell it to them one way or another," King said. "We have overdoses and deaths every day.”

He says on Sept. 10, the sheriff’s office’s drug task force — a unit I previously rode with — acted on a tip on Kearney Street near 11th Avenue in Port Huron. Inside, they arrested 38-year-old Corey Sheffer, allegedly with an array of drugs, a hot plate, weighing scales and packaging and sales materials.

Doug McRoberts, a father who’s lived close by for more than 40 years, is among those angry about what was being sold in the neighborhood.

“It’s always been an issue with the drug culture. Right down the street, we have a park where there's young kids within two or three blocks from this neighborhood,” McRoberts said.

Sheffer is charged with possession with intent to deliver crystal meth and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, crack and opioids.

The sheriff told me the suspected dealer has posted bond of $50,000, meaning he’s free until his next court date.

“He had just gotten off parole in May, so he is a habitual offender. He’ll be getting extra charges because of that,” King said.

WXYZ

Tips from the public are important and can be made anonymously. One easy way is through an app for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. You can also call 810-985-8115.

