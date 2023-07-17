Suspects cause more than $50K in damage at recently upgraded Dearborn Heghts golf course

Dearborn Heights police are searching for suspects who were caught on surveillance video, destroying parts of a golf course.

The vandals were in action over the weekend at Warren Valley Golf Course in Dearborn Heights. Police say three people not only damaged the course; they took away from something positive in the community.

The crime occurred Saturday around 10 p.m., much to the disappointment of those who use the public course.

“No idea why anyone would do that. Don’t understand the reason for it. It’s just golfers out here, nature and a great day.” says golfer Rob Berce.

The city says they leased the course to a developer more than a year ago, and he spent millions to renovate the property as well as a restaurant, clubhouse and banquet space.

“They were doing donuts. It’s bad. I looked at it. It’s very disappointing because we’ve been working really, really hard.” Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi said.

While part of the incident was captured on surveillance video, police are currently canvassing the area for more videos of the suspects.

The course helps generate revenue for the city. Now, more than $50,000 will be spent on repairs.

“They should just turn themselves in. We need to know exactly why they did what they did and who’s behind it,” BAzzi said.

The city is working on a reward for info that helps lead to an arrest. If you have any additional video from the area or know more, please call Dearborn Heights police.