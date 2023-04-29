Suspects in deadly Walled Lake hit-and-run known, prosecutors finalizing charges

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office says they are finalizing charges in the case against two brothers accused of a hit-and-run in Walled Lake.

The collision resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl and injuries to five others.

A memorial marks where the crash happened. The victims, one being an employee at WXYZ, were hoping to have an arrest by now, but law enforcement wanted to build an air-tight case against the suspects, so there's no chance they walk free.

"You see "Law and Order" and it's over in an hour and in an hour, they've solved this major crime," said Constance Lancenese, who works at WXYZ.

Lancenese has accepted that's just not reality.

Her Chevrolet Equinox was annihilated when a Jeep Gladiator blew through a red light at the intersection of Maple and Decker roads.

The drivers were allegedly evading police.

"The only thing I remember is this big black hood hitting me and I start going into a big circle," Lancenese said.

Lancenees suffered a broken rib and says luckily, her 10-year-old son was unharmed.

Unfortunately, a 13-year-old girl riding in a Honda Fit was killed in the crash.

Her mom and sister were also seriously injured, according to deputies.

"I, like everybody else, really, really want to make sure that this terrible incident and the family that's so devastated by it has some semblance of justice," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The suspects in the Jeep ran from the scene, according to Bouchard.

Now more than a month later, no arrests have been made.

"We feel very confident we put together a package that will hold the individuals accountable, but we can't name them until the prosecutor determines charges," Bouchard said.

Both Bouchard and the prosecutor's office say a decision should be coming soon.

Lancenese had wished the suspects took responsibility on their own but for now, she's trusting the process.

"These kids, they are innocent until proven guilty and that's what we are trying to do: prove them as guilty, so they can come to justice and have the right punishment," Lancenese said.

Bouchard says as soon as they have a warrant hand from the prosecutor's office, they'll bring these suspects into custody.