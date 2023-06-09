Swifties to take over downtown Detroit this weekend

(WXYZ) — A ton of events including two Taylor Swift concerts, the Motor City Pride Festival, and three Tigers games are happening over the next three days in downtown Detroit.

On Thursday, Swifties were already lined up across downtown Detroit to purchase merchandise. Today, they'll be back to sing their hearts out to one of their favorite artists.

"The only reason I've been working so much, saved all my tips, [is] so that I could like come here. And I put them all in my piggy bank and I just put them in the bank yesterday," one fan said.

"I have been to every tour except for Speak Now. I did not make it to that one," Elena Damiani said.

The city is prepping for the big day by closing off several roads near Foad Field including Brush and Adams streets. Extra officers will also be on standby According to the Commander of Downtown Services Melissa Gardener.

"We were really fortunate with this. We had our Grand Prix on last week which went on with little to no incident so we're going to use that same crime strategy for this weekend as well.

Rideshare drivers are expecting to cash in on the Swiftie tsunami.

"It's good money. It usually is. People come from all over the state," rideshare driver Jalen Hampton said. "You may have a ride that's an hour away.

"I actually went online to try and get tickets but they were over $600 so I thought maybe this year I'll just participate by driving," rideshare driver Tina Serra adds.

The rideshare drivers are warning, however, that people should expect to walk a longer distance because of traffic and road closures. The concert starts tonight at 6 p.m.