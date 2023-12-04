Target to give away $500 to 500 Target Circle members for the holidays

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The holidays just got a bit sweeter for Target Circle members!

The retailer has announced it will randomly select 500 lucky Target Circle members for the chance to win $500 this holiday season.

“Winning guests will have the chance to shop Target’s best-in-class toy assortment (and more!) and receive a one-year membership for Target’s same-day delivery with Shipt, worth $99,” Target said in a press release Monday.

Target Circle members 18 years old and up will be automatically entered from Dec. 4 until Dec. 8, 2023, including those who join during the same period. Target will notify winners around Dec. 12.

