Taylor man in custody after allegedly shooting his siblings, killing brother

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a Taylor man allegedly shot his brother and sister during a family dispute Monday afternoon.

Taylor police responded to a home on Cass Avenue near Pardee and Wick roads around 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man fighting with his girlfriend.

When relatives who live in the same neighborhood arrived to help calm the situation, the confrontation escalated dramatically in the front yard of the home.

"The gentleman chose to introduce a weapon and shot his brother, tragically resulting in him losing his life. And also shot his sister, who is in critical condition with two gun shot wounds," Taylor Police Lt. Frank Canning said.

Police confirmed that the suspect and both victims are in their 60s.

According to family members, the suspect has a history of mental health challenges and substance use disorder, police said.

A neighbor, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns, told reporters she had witnessed concerning behavior at the home before the shooting.

"The fighting, the yelling, the drinking — that's kind of been something that we've all seen out here, but never in a day did I think that would go where it did," she said.

The neighbor became emotional while describing the chaos following the shooting, noting that a child related to those involved was brought into her home for safety.

"I'm glad he's safe, I'm glad this dad is safe, everybody else that was involved is safe — it's terrifying. It's a scary world that we live in," she said.

The suspect is now in police custody. Canning emphasized that the tragedy could have been prevented.

"People were there to intervene, law enforcement was there to intervene, there was certainly a lot of other resources available to have a peaceful resolution than the outcome that we had today," Canning said.

