Taylor police crack down on speeding, issue hundreds of tickets in residential areas

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Taylor police have issued more than 350 tickets in the past week as part of a targeted effort to combat speeding in residential neighborhoods.

The crackdown comes after multiple resident complaints prompted police to focus on nearly a dozen problem streets across the city.

"It has been an actual surprise how many vehicles are speeding up and down this roadway," Cpl. Billy Shillingburg of the Taylor Police Department said.

In just the last few days, officers have written 146 violations on designated problem streets, with Shillingburg personally issuing 15 to 20 tickets.

Lt. Jeff Adamisin said a Facebook post about speeding led the department to identify 11 residential areas where speeding and running stop signs have become serious concerns.

"The Telegraph (Road) construction is forcing a lot of traffic to the side streets that particularly don't have the speeding problems," Adamisin said.

Mortenview Drive, a residential street with a 30 mph speed limit, is among the areas receiving increased police attention. The street has historically had issues with speeders, but construction on Telegraph Road has exacerbated the problem by diverting more traffic to residential areas.

Residents like Gary Hargis welcome the increased police presence on Mortenview Drive.

"Yeah, it's very dangerous," Hargis said. "I hear them 7 a.m. right here, busting them in front of the house. That's OK with me, don't mind that a bit."

Safety is a particular concern on streets like Mortenview that lack sidewalks, forcing pedestrians and cyclists to share the road with vehicles.

"We just don't want to see anyone get hit. There's a lot of kids in the area that ride their bikes, they walk. We have no sidewalks here, so they have to be on the street at night," Hargis said.

Police emphasize that their primary goal is education rather than punishment.

"The officers are not only issuing violations; they are issuing warnings and giving education," Adamisin said.

