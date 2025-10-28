TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of seniors are displaced after a massive fire destroyed the American House Senior Living Community in Southgate Friday night.

Everyone made it out alive with only minor injuries, but the residents had nowhere to return as their home was completely destroyed.

Taylor restaurant feeds seniors displaced by Southgate fire

Now, the community is coming together to support the displaced seniors. The owner of Salute Taverna in Taylor wants food to be the last thing the seniors impacted by this fire have to worry about, offering free meals for the next two weeks.

Donna Ficaj, owner of Salute Taverna, said the comfort of a warm meal is exactly what she hopes to bring to this dark situation.

"Hopefully, it’ll give them a little bit of comfort and sense of being, a sense of normalcy," Ficaj said.

Her restaurant is just 10 minutes away from the massive fire that displaced dozens of seniors like 80-year-old Joyce Richardson.

"Everything I owned — everything — that Rick (my nephew) brought in, it's gone," Richardson said.

While everyone got out alive, the seniors once living at American House Southgate now have the tall task of putting the pieces back together.

"'Cause right now, their whole world, I can't even imagine, their whole world is probably turned upside down, at that age to lose your home and all your belongings," Ficaj said.

She hopes her restaurant can help alleviate a little bit of the burden, one free plate of spaghetti at a time.

"We started it yesterday. We've gone from brunch to actually dinner, so we've probably served about 30 meals so far," Ficaj said.

The free meals are available Sunday through Wednesday for the next two weeks.

"If we have to extend it, we will," Ficaj said. "The community has been so wonderful to us and I want to give back. I want to make that difference."

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation as crews work to see if the building is salvageable.

As the work to rebuild continues, community members are rallying support by donating items to the Southgate Senior Center. The city is also collecting monetary donations.

This Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., county and state officials will be at the senior center helping residents with retrieving important documentation. American House representatives will also help with relocation services and permanent housing.

