Taylor teacher says she was fired for rapping, posting music videos on social media

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local woman is saying she was recently fired from her teaching position because of her rap career and music videos.

Domonique Brown, whose rap name is Drippin' Honey, has been an educator for 7 years. She started teaching history at Taylor Preparatory High School in August.

But all that came to an abrupt end months after she says a parent came across one of her rap videos.

“The first meeting that I had with, like the principal and the dean, they had told me that the parent wished to stay anonymous and she felt as if she didn’t like my rap career and that I was a bad influence on the kids because I rap," she said.

She says she was fired in February, because she’s a rapper. Before the firing, around Thanksgiving, she says there were meetings and an ultimatum.

“My mind and my heart were telling me two things. I couldn’t see myself, like, giving up my other passion just because somebody didn’t like it. And they say ‘erase all your content.' That was the ultimatum. Erase all your content. I was like, 'respectfully, I can’t do that,'" she said.

Brown acknowledges the profanity in her lyrics, but she says that has nothing to do with Taylor Prep and the positive impact she’s had on her students and the community.

I asked if it was that they didn't like her rap career or the content.

She replied, "The meetings was like so one-sided where they only told me what somebody didn’t like. They didn’t tell me, as if, ‘you did this wrong. You did that wrong’ ... that’s why I also [said] on my behalf, 'well send me what am I doing wrong in writing.'”

The writing was on the wall. Despite that, in December, she won teacher of the month.

In February, on her last day, she created a music video with her students that has since gone viral on TikTok Drippin 101.

"As a parent, we long for teachers who support our children. And who inspire them and she was one of those teachers. So really disappointed," said parent Christina Lynn.

Lynn says her son, an 11th grader, started a petition in support of Ms. Brown, gathering 200 student signatures.

Lynn says she's seen Brown's videos, and that they're no different than any other hip hop video a child can access on social media.

"For me, it doesn't matter what you do outside of the education structure. Like, once you leave that particular building and you go on with life. You do whatever you do," she said.

Brown says she misses her students and making an impact.

“These kids have their own goals, their own aspirations. I’m just trying to see how I can help them," she said.

I've been reaching out to the school all day, trying to get their side of the story. I was assured someone would get back with me, but after another call and another conversation, we still have no response.

As soon as the school replies, we will update this story.

Brown says she's speaking with an attorney about her termination.

