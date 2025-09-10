NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A week into the school year, Northville Public Schools still doesn't have a contract deal with its teachers, prompting families and educators to show their support at a special school board meeting Monday night.

Supporters wore red while teachers donned black as contract negotiations between the district and the Northville Education Association stretched into their seventh month with more than a dozen meetings already held.

Teachers, parents rally for contract resolution as Northville negotiations continue

"We've been working with the district for seven months trying to create a success agreement," Richard Tabor said.

Tabor, president of the Northville Education Association and longtime district teacher, said the current contract expired on Aug. 23. Teachers are seeking a deal that provides fair compensation matching the cost of living.

"We're looking for a contract that matches up with the cost of living, not looking at anything that's gonna break the district," Tabor said.

The school board maintains it has already presented its final offer, which includes significant salary increases.

"Under the district's proposal, teachers would receive an average salary increase of 5.14% in '25-'26 and 4.11% in '26-'27," Lisa McIntyre said.

McIntyre serves as board president. However, about 70% of NEA members rejected this offer in August, according to Tabor.

Parents and teachers at the meeting expressed frustration with the ongoing negotiations, pointing to the district's financial position.

"You have a 32% fund balance —32. That's higher than any year than I was treasurer of the board, highest it's been in decades. You have the money, that's what it's for," Matthew Wilk said.

Wilk is a Northville school district parent. Special education teacher Jessica Ritter emphasized the need for respect through compensation.

"We're asking to be respected in a way we can feel not just in kind words, but in pay that reflects the reality of our work," Ritter said.

Superintendent RJ Webber cited the state's budget delays as an additional challenge in negotiations.

"They owed us a budget July 1. It's September 9th and we still don't have a budget," Webber said. "Definitely an obstacle. Doesn't make anyone's job easier."

The negotiations also involve determining compensation for teachers with advanced degrees. Teachers who have earned master's or doctorate degrees cannot advance on the salary scale until the contract is resolved, Tabor explained.

"Teachers who have put in the work to get their master's degree or doctorate degree are not gonna be able to advance on the salary scale 'til this gets resolved," Tabor said.

The district maintains it ranks among the best-paying in the area for teachers with advanced degrees.

"We want to get this as right as we possibly can and to make sure we have the financial resources to give our kids and families what they deserve going forward," Webber said.

The next bargaining meeting is scheduled for Oct. 14.

