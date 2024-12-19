Teamsters members picket outside Detroit Amazon facility to show solidarity with striking workers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Amazon workers in New York, Georgia, California and Illinois are on strike as of Thursday morning.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters says they are representing the workers who are on strike.

“It’s a brotherhood, it’s a sisterhood. You go through it, I go through it,” said Martize Howard, who’s with Teamsters Truck Drivers Local Union 299.

The Teamsters claim to represent 10,000 Amazon workers nationwide, which makes up less than 1% of the company’s workforce.

Officials with the union say they called for a strike at Amazon facilities after they say the company failed to come to the bargaining table.

“The bottom line is getting workers paid more money, more benefits. It’s a shame when you see these corporations that make billions on billions and they don’t want to negotiate and pay the workers that are making these billions of dollars,” Howard said.

See our coverage on the picket earlier in the day in the video player below:

Amazon picketer who was bumped by a truck speaks to 7 News Detroit

Howard and other members of the union from metro Detroit were on the picket line outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center off of Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

As far as how the strike will impact Amazon getting packages to customers, the company says there shouldn’t be any disruptions

An Amazon spokesperson also sent 7 News Detroit a statement that reads:

“For more than a year now, the Teamsters have continued to intentionally mislead the public – claiming that they represent ‘thousands of Amazon employees and drivers’. They don’t, and this is another attempt to push a false narrative. The truth is that the Teamsters have actively threatened, intimidated, and attempted to coerce Amazon employees and third-party drivers to join them, which is illegal and is the subject of multiple pending unfair labor practice charges against the union. What you see here are almost entirely outsiders—not Amazon employees or partners—and the suggestion otherwise is just another lie from the Teamsters. The truth is that they were unable to get enough support from our employees and partners and have brought in outsiders to come and harass and intimidate our team, which is inappropriate and dangerous. We appreciate all our team’s great work to serve their customers and communities, and are continuing to focus on getting customers their holiday orders.”



-Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson

Marick Masters, a professor from Wayne State University, says the union is going to have a hard time getting Amazon to the bargaining table.

“It’s not like the situation with the autoworkers who were already clearly recognized and had an existing contract — that isn’t the case here,” said Masters. “They’re a step away from that, so they’re trying to get them to recognize them then sit down at the table and negotiate.”