Teen arraigned on murder charge after crash that killed pregnant mother

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A community is grieving after a young mother was killed in a horrific car crash that happened Saturday, Aug. 12, around 9:30 p.m. in Sterling Heights at the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and Metro Parkway in Sterling Heights.

Police say the crash was caused by a 16-year-old driver fleeing a traffic stop. That driver was uninjured and taken into custody.

On Monday, the 16-year-old was arraigned on charges of second degree murder, gross negligence causing death to a fetus, fleeing and eluding in te first degree and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury. The teen was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Family has identified the victim as 31-year-old Faith Gumma. Her husband 34-year-old Norman Gumma and 2-year-old son Elijah Gumma were both taken to the hospital in critical condition. Family says Faith Gumma was also pregnant.

When tragedy strikes, a community shines. Monday at St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church in Troy, tragedy was on the minds of many.

“She was the most amazing mother, wife and she was taken from us too soon," friend Rina Mroki said.

A few hundred friends and family gathered in prayer for Norman, Elijah and Faith Gumma.

“She was a light, she was pure, she was genuine, she was happy," friend Randa Bakoss said. "She lifted everyone, she was more excited for people than they were excited for themselves.”

Family says the couple was expecting their second child.

"They got married during COVID and it was a very special ceremony," cousin Peter Gumma said. "The two were just starting to build a family. Faith was pregnant, she always wanted a girl and just a horrific tragic to see.”

Sterling Heights police say the crash was caused by a 16-year-old driver who ran a red light while fleeing a traffic stop. The chase lasted just 36 seconds, and the suspect was uninjured taken into custody.

"Nothing these officers could have done differently that would've changed the outcome of this because this individual was set on getting away, set on traveling at 90-something miles an hour and going through red lights. That was his decision,” Sterling Heights Police Department Lt. Mario Bastianelli said. “There's a lot of people in the community that are grieving over this incident.”

No matter the cause, right now, family is asking for prayers. Norman is still in critical condition fighting for his life.

“One humble kid. He's my favorite nephew, he’s also my godson," uncle Joe Gumma said. "He will be in our prayer every day."

“He was everybody’s teddy bear, hardworking family man and would take his shirt off for anybody,” Peter Gumma said. "We're praying for a miracle. We're praying that he recovers.”

Video provided by family on Monday shows 2-year-old Elijah in the hospital on the road to recovery. They say he’s expected to recover, as the community now wraps their arms around a family in need.

"It's nice to see out of the ashes of this tragedy a community coming together of this magnitude and this size," Peter Gumma said.

"Just pray for her, pray for her soul and for her husband and her son," Mroki said.

There is a GoFundMe page to assist the family during the tragedy.