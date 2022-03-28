Teen arrested as getaway driver in shooting death of 7-year-old Pontiac girl

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The suspected driver of a getaway car connected to a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl in Pontiac earlier this month has been arrested.

The suspected getaway driver has been identified as JaJuan Calvin McDonald, 17, of Pontiac.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said McDonald walked into the Waterford Township Police Department with his attorney around 2 p.m. Monday to surrender. He was then turned over to the sheriff's department Fugitive Apprehension Team and taken to the county jail.

McDonald is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning. He faces 10 felony charges, including first-degree murder.

Investigators said McDonald is a member of “a violent street gang known as 4-Block.” McDonald is allegedly one of three members arrested in connection to the shooting death.

The shooting happened March 18 near Paddock Street and Wilson Avenue. Seven-year-old Ariah Jackson was shot and later died at the hospital. Three other girls, ages 6, 7 and 11, were inside the car with the victim but were not injured.

Ariah’s mother suffered a grazing wound to the head. She was taken to the hospital but refused treatment.

The victim’s mother told deputies that she was waiting at a school bus stop for her two children and two nieces when she noticed an orange SUV with two males drive past her. She pulled into the driveway at her home when an orange SUV approached and several shots were fired at her vehicle.

The suspected shooter, Justin Jayshon Rouser, 19, of Pontiac, was arraigned Friday on 10 felony charges, including first-degree murder.

Investigators said there is no known connection between Rouser and the victim or her family. He’s being held without bond at the Oakland County Jail.

Both suspects each face the following charges: first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

A second driver, Daejion Markese Bryant, 21, of Troy, was also arrested. He’s also a member of 4-Block and was questioned earlier in the investigation.

“I am proud of the work of our detectives and our partners from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who worked tirelessly to take these dangerous individuals off the streets,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.

