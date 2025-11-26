Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen fatally shot near Dollar General store in Highland Park, police say

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A teenager was shot and killed near a Dollar General store in Highland Park on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Dollar General on Woodward Avenue near Manchester Parkway.

Police said a 13-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital. The teen died at the hospital.
Police are looking for a suspect.

Michigan State Police is leading the investigation, Highland Park police said.

Additional details have not yet been released.

