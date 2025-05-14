Teen fights off attacker at Lake St. Clair Metropark, suspect released on personal bond

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 23-year-old Detroit man charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at Lake St. Clair Metropark was released on a $50,000 personal bond without a tether just days after the attack, sparking frustration from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Abdulnasar Muthana was charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree, which carries a maximum sentence of two years.

The assault occurred on Saturday when the victim was at the park with two other girls, ages 14 and 15, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, which says Muthana touched the girl inappropriately after making unwanted gestures.

"Being startled and being confused is most reactions, and hers? Was protecting herself and being a survivor," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Lucido commended the teen for immediately kicking the man in the groin, running away and reporting the incident. The man was arrested shortly after by Metroparks police with help from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Despite the serious nature of the crime, Muthana was released on a personal bond with no tether requirement after being arraigned on Tuesday.

"This individual (victim) has been shaken to the core," Lucido said. "How unfortunate now to see that this person (suspect) is back out there."

Parkgoers at the popular summer destination expressed shock about both the assault and the suspect's release.

"We don't hear something like this before and we've been living here for years," said Shadman Khan, a Warren resident who visits the park.

"It's very sad to see someone like that doing something to a 15-year-old," said Christopher Dao, another parkgoer from Warren. "The fact that he was released days after is... very scary."

Lucido expressed frustration that the charge carries only a maximum two-year sentence due to the victim's age.

"This charge itself is the highest that we can possibly charge. If this young lady was under the age of 13... that's a 15-year felony," Lucido said.

The prosecutor indicated his office may look to appeal the low bond.

"If I have the exclusive authority of charging, I would've liked to have charged more but unfortunately, our Legislature has spoken on the rule of law and we follow the rule of law," Lucido said.

Muthana is scheduled to appear in court on May 27. Other bond conditions include no contact with the victims, no contact with minor children, no entrance in the St. Clair Metropark or other park where children are, no weapons and no drugs.

—————

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.