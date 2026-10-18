MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Monroe neighborhood is reeling after a deadly stabbing and house fire early Saturday morning left a teenager dead and other people hospitalized.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on Deerfield Street around 5:30 a.m. after reports of a stabbing and house on fire.

Authorities identified one of the victims as a 15-year-old boy who died. The teen was a sophomore at Monroe High School. The sheriff's office didn't specify how many other victims there were.

WATCH 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the video player below:

Teen killed, multiple others hospitalized after stabbing and fire at Monroe home

The sheriff's office has not said whether a suspect is in custody.

Residents who witnessed the terrifying scene say they rushed to help after seeing people run from the burning home.

"We called 911 when we saw the house on fire," said Raven Lawson, who lives across the street.

Lawson said she and her fiancé were outside when they saw several people fleeing the home.

"They were like, 'Oh my God, he has a knife, he's trying to kill us,'" Lawson recalled.

Lawson said she, her fiancé and a friend immediately began helping the victims.

"We pretty much talked to the dad, helped the mom and got everybody we could to safety," she said.

Lawson said she later saw a man she believed was the suspect emerge from the home and run toward them.

"He started banging on the window, 'Let me in, let me in, let me in,' is all we heard, while we're screaming our heads off because we didn't know what to do," Lawson said.

She said she and her fiancé were eventually able to drive away. During the encounter, she said the man let go of their vehicle and dropped a knife near the end of the driveway.

"Once he finally let go, he ended up dropping the knife at the end of the driveway," Lawson said.

Despite the danger, Lawson said helping the victims felt like the only option.

"Because it's the best thing to do, and I wasn't going to sit there and let somebody be stabbed," she said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.