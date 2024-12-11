Teen shot by Detroit police, officer dragged by vehicle on city's west side

A Detroit police officer was injured overnight and one suspect was shot after a situation that happened on the city's west side.

Police are investigating at three different crime scenes.

We're told it was a routine overnight patrol run that went bad. There was a police confrontation with two gang members that ended with one suspect shot in critical condition and another on the run.

Two officers discovered

a gray Ford Escape blocking the sidewalk on St. Mary's St. near 7 Mile and Greenfield.

The officers noticed suspicious activity, walked up to the car and asked the occupants to step out. Inside were an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old.

After not complying, officers tried opening the door and then the vehicle quickly backed out, drove into a scout car several times, then struck and dragged an officer while turning onto the street.

Officers then opened fire on the car as it was fleeing, according to Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

"We found the car a couple blocks over on Prevost. The officer was conveyed down to the hospital. And then, we discovered there was a person shot two blocks from this location as well. No, three blocks. He was shot three times - three times in the arm, once in the chest. He was conveyed to the hospital as well. He is in critical condition," Fitzgerald said.

Both the 18-year-old who was shot and the officer who was struck were taken to nearby Sinai Grace Hospital. The officer is in good condition and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Our cameras did see bullet holes in the driver's side front windshield.

Police are also searching the area for the 17-year-old occupant who is still on the run. They are awaiting a search warrant before entering the vehicle to see if there was anything illegal inside. The investigation is still ongoing.

“We do believe both members, both occupants are members of a local gang in this area. I don’t wanna repeat the name of the gang because it’s ridiculous. So, we are looking for him. We believe we know who he is. So, with what would be best if he could go with his parents, turn himself in to the local precinct. That would be ideal," Fitzgerald said.